Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.603-$1.618 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

