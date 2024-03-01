Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $11,438.90 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $11,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE WM opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $209.78.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
