Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNM

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.