Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $9,588,000.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lisman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,177.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,080.71 and a 200-day moving average of $961.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

