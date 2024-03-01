Insider Selling: TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Insider Sells 1,739 Shares of Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TPG Stock Up 1.7 %

TPG stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in TPG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TPG by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

