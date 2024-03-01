Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 9,815 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Drape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.15 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

