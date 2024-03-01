Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells 10,294 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $573.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

