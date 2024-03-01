Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 213,315 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).

On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,380.52).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

LON:RR opened at GBX 369.10 ($4.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.20 ($3.50).

View Our Latest Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.