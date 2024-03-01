Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 213,315 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).
- On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,380.52).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
LON:RR opened at GBX 369.10 ($4.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
