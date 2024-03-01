Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells 2,677 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.