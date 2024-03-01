Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Sells $633,900.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,066,520.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pegasystems Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PEGA stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.01.
Pegasystems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.
PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.
