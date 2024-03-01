Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $7,975,700.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

