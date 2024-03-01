Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Insider Sells $17,576.76 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $17,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,382.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI opened at $4.06 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. Wedbush upped their price objective on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.