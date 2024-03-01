Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) COO Sells $2,072,070.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prakash Arunkundrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $238,096,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

