Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells 26,328 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

