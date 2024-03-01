Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Sells 2,656 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 3.7 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $206.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

