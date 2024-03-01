Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $825,360.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $825,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,199.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00.

Diodes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

