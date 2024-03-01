Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$342,577.38 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

CNR stock opened at C$175.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$178.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0160994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$178.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNR

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.