Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells $11,693.58 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 474 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $11,693.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,391 shares in the company, valued at $281,015.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

ACAD stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

