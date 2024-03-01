Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Sells 4,477 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

89bio Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in 89bio by 84.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 218.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 428,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of 89bio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

