Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Sells 4,477 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in 89bio by 84.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 218.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 428,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of 89bio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
