Insider Buying: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Buys 4,545 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 111.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHYF

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.