Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Acquires £19,874 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Julian Fagge bought 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($48.20) per share, with a total value of £19,874 ($25,208.02).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Down 30.9 %

LON NAS opened at GBX 3,610 ($45.79) on Friday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,040 ($51.24). The stock has a market cap of £484.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,595.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,791.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,701.87.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 68.50 ($0.87) dividend. This is a boost from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio is -5,238.10%.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

