Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), reports. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.37% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. Innoviz Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.59 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innoviz Technologies

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.