Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Inari Medical Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,537.33 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

