Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,106,000 after buying an additional 217,920 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immunocore by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.