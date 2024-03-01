IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $237.61

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $237.61 and last traded at $237.54, with a volume of 49418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.05.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

