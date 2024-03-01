ICF International, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.72. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $155.93.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

