Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.01 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 31,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 90,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.5 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.