Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.71.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $153.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $153.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

