Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hunting Price Performance

LON HTG opened at GBX 335.13 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of £552.76 million, a PE ratio of 4,854.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.64.

Get Hunting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 389.17 ($4.94).

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.