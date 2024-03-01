Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

