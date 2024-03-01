Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Lowered by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $380.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.59. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $382.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

