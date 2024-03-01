HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in HP by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,427,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361,526 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

