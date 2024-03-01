HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

