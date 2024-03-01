Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,054 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $33,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $66.55 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.