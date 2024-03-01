Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Increases Dividend to GBX 16.20 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 822.80 ($10.44) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.80 ($10.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 792.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 739.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.04) to GBX 835 ($10.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.04) to GBX 835 ($10.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 806.25 ($10.23).

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.