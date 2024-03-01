Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

