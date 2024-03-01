HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects.

