Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

