Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,960 ($24.86) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,035 ($25.81).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,507.46%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
