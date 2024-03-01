Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

