Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 73,885 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,832,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,588,956,000 after acquiring an additional 322,773 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,752,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.