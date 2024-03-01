Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.