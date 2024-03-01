Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.
Hello Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MOMO opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hello Group
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.
