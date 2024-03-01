HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

HEICO Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $193.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.