Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

HCAT opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

