Head to Head Review: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sweetgreen and Dave & Buster's Entertainment are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 5.99% 46.45% 4.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sweetgreen and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 1 2 5 0 2.50 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $57.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.05 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -10.63 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.96 billion 1.26 $137.13 million $2.73 22.62

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Sweetgreen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

