HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.20 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

