HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.