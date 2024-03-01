Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 825 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.46) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.81) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 902.20 ($11.44).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 728.40 ($9.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 756.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 748.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,176.47%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($63,401.78). In related news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,839.35). Also, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($63,401.78). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458. Insiders own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

