Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $102.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

