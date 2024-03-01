Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

